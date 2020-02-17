The Mandalorian has reportedly cast a WWE star for season 2

Most of what we've been able to figure out about The Mandalorian season 2 so far has been based on the show's season one finale. Now, though, casting news is starting to filter out about the Disney Plus show – and WWE superstar Sasha Banks is reportedly joining the Star Wars series in season 2.

This news started with a tweet from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling cast, which couldn't 100% verify that Banks had joined the show:

Here is another interesting tidbit we were told by the same person but I can not 100% confirm it. Sasha Banks will be in season 2 of The Mandalorian #Mandalorian #SashaBanks pic.twitter.com/3KUhuRyxEdFebruary 16, 2020

The website Pro Wrestling Sheet then verified the news with its sources, confirming she's filmed scenes for the show. It's been pointed out that Banks hasn't appeared in the WWE since January 3, which means it's possible she's been filming the show in the meantime.

The Mandalorian season 2 has been in production since at least November of last year, so it's unclear how big her role will be.

We know that season 2 of The Mandalorian will introduce new characters with possible spin-offs in mind, per Disney's last financial report – but it's just as likely Banks is appearing in a one-off role, as a character The Mandalorian encounters on his journey.

Season 1 had plenty of notable guest stars in relatively minor roles, like Bill Burr, Amy Sedaris, Jason Sudeikis and even Werner Herzog.

What next for Mando?

In the next set of episodes of the Star Wars TV series, we expect to learn more about meme superstar Baby Yoda's species and home planet, as well as the Darksaber weapon briefly spotted in the show's final moments.

It's been reported by Deadline that Skywalker Saga characters may make an appearance in the coming season – but given that the show is set long before The Force Awakens, it's unclear who that would be. A droid, maybe? An ewok?

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus in October 2020.