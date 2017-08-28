The LG V30 is getting advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio features

One of the things that fans of LG's V series have come to expect is next-level audio in their smartphones. The LG V20 featured a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) which essentially converts your digital music into an analogue signal, allowing it to be amplified by speakers and headphones without succumbing to digital distortion.

In layman's terms, it made music sound fuller and more robust, bringing it closer to how the original source would've sounded. If you're one of the people who has heard this kind of enhanced audio output, you know what a night and day difference it can have on your favourite music.

If you haven't heard the difference, you will soon have the chance to do so, thanks to LG's announcement that it's bringing an advanced version of its 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC to its upcoming LG V30 flagship handset, and that it's extending its partnership with B&O PLAY.

"The highest quality fidelity"

Powered by ESS Technology’s SABRE ES9218P, LG's new Hi-Fi Quad DAC will offer two new features that weren't available on the V20 with the inclusion of digital filters and a range of sound presets.

The filters, which are traditionally found in high-end audio players, allow the user to customise the audio's impulse response, while the presets let you choose between enhanced, detailed, live and bass characteristics. Users will also be able to individually adjust the left and right audio signals to their liking –something which could be very useful for the hearing impaired.

You can get a look at the various presets and audio options that will be available in the LG V30's settings below.