Huawei P20 Lite breaks cover at Italian retailer, key specs confirmed

There are standard-level phone leaks and rumors, and then there's what we're seeing with the next batch of Huawei phones, which takes leaking on to a whole new plane. Most recently, an Italian retailer has apparently put a Huawei P20 Lite on show, so the person who found it could put together a neat hands-on video.

The clip gives us a full look at the EMUI software installed by Huawei, and how it adapts to that distinctive notch up at the top of the screen. We've got two cameras on the rear and one on the front, which fits in with what we've heard so far.

Based on the hands-on video it looks like Huawei is keeping the 3.5mm audio jack on the Huawei P20 phones, and fitting 4GB of RAM inside the P20 Lite. We also get the stretched 19:9 aspect ratio, minimal-bezel display that we were expecting, even down at the budget end of Huawei's new lineup.

Photos have also been surfacing on Twitter of the phone, presumably on show at the same Italian store. A price of €369.90 is quoted, which based on a rough currency conversion works out at around $455/£330/AU$580. Again there's evidence of the dual camera around the back and the notch on the display at the front.

Of course we already knew a lot about the P20 Lite already: it's apparently coming with a 5.84-inch FHD+ screen, an octa-core chipset, 64GB of storage, a 3,000mAh battery and Android 8.0 Oreo on board.

We've also seen plenty of renders of the phones' looks and colors hitting the web, all of which means there's not that much left for Huawei to reveal on March 27. Still, we'll be in attendance at the official unveiling, ready to bring you the official word on Huawei's first new phones of 2018.

Via PocketNow