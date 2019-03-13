The best Fitbit Charge 3 bands and accessories

The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the company’s more premium fitness trackers, but if you’ve still got money to spare there are plenty of bands and accessories to augment it with.

Not all of them are any good though, which is why we've created this guide, highlighting some of the best across a range of styles and budgets.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Image credit: Kmasic

1. Kmasic Protective Case

Keeps your Charge 3 pristine

Colors: Clear, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Rose Pink, Silver Dial, Silver Wave

Cheap

Works with the charger

Adds bulk to your tracker

Many won’t need it

You might not think of your Fitbit Charge 3 as something that particularly needs protecting, but it’s not immune to scratches, especially if you’re prone to waving it around during workouts, so you might want to consider a case.

Fortunately, you won’t have to spend much to get one. The Kmasic Protective Case is a simple, transparent piece of TPU that wraps around the screen and sides of your Charge 3, keeping the most vulnerable parts safe from harm.

You can still connect the charger with the cover on, and while the screen covering is always transparent (other than an optional pattern), you do have some color choices for the sides. Or you can keep those transparent too, so it’s not obvious that there’s anything shielding your tracker.

Image credit: Cavn

2. Cavn Milanese Loop Strap

Style on a budget

Colors: Black, Purple, Blue, Gold, Graphite, Light Blue, Silver, Wine, Rose Pink, Champagne, Coffee, Lavender, Rainbow, Rose Gold

Looks good

Doesn't cost much

Not a great choice for exercise

There are a few different official Fitbit Charge 3 strap options, but there’s no Milanese loop. Thankfully, third parties such as Cavn have filled the gap.

This is a stainless steel band, so it’s a bit classier than the sports ones that most people will be using, yet it’s not overly expensive.

It has a quick release mechanism and Cavn promises that it’s flexible, breathable and durable. That said, it probably won’t be your first choice for a workout or a swim, but it could be a great option if you want to class your tracker up a bit outside of the gym.

Image credit: Goseth

3. Goseth Band with shock-resistant bumper

This two in one accessory is both a strap and a case

Colors: Black/Blue, Black/Grey, Black/Pink, Black/Red, Black/Lemon

Good value

Combines a strap and protection

Chunky

Ugly

This Goseth band is both a silicone sport strap and a protective bumper case for your Charge 3. It makes the tracker somewhat chunkier and arguably uglier than without the case, but it keeps it safe from damage, and with a strap included too it’s undeniably good value for money.

It’s water and sweat proof, so a great option for workouts and adventures. This probably isn’t a strap you’ll want to use all the time, but it could be handy to have available any time you think your Fitbit Charge 3 might take a beating.

Image credit: Cavn

4. Cavn Fitbit Charge 3 Dock

A classy metal dock for your Fitbit

Colors: Black, Silver

Made of metal

Looks good

Takes up more space than a charging cable

Want to class up your charging game? Then you could do a lot worse than this Cavn Fitbit Charge 3 Dock.

It’s made of aluminum, so it looks good, and it angles your Fitbit Charge 3 so you can display it and easily see the screen while it’s charging.

It also includes thoughtful features such as overcurrent and short circuit protection, anti-slip mats to keep the charger in place, and a cushioned part where you attach your Fitbit, to avoid damaging it.

Image credit: Aresh

5. Aresh Stainless Steel Bracelet

A metal makeover

Colors: Black, Silver, Rose Gold

Stylish

Affordable

Not great for exercising in

Few color choices

While Fitbit itself sells a number of straps for the Charge 3, oddly none of them are metal. Perhaps that’s because metal isn’t typically a great material to work out in – which is one of the downsides of this third-party strap from Aresh, but if you want to class up your tracker it’s a great choice.

It looks smart, is made from stainless steel, and has an adjustable length, so one size essentially fits all. It’s also cheaper than you might expect a metal strap to be and it leaves your Fitbit looking much better suited to the office or an evening out.

Image credit: Fitbit

6. Fitbit Woven Band

A slightly unusual and very comfortable strap

Colors: Charcoal, Periwinkle

Comfortable

Unusual material

Expensive

Only comes in two colors

One of the more unusual Fitbit Charge 3 band options comes from Fitbit itself, as the company offers this woven alternative to the typical silicone, leather and metal choices.

Being woven it’s comfortable and casual, but it’s also stylish enough to wear just about anywhere and is sure to turn heads. The only real downside to this is that – being an official accessory – it’s also rather expensive, but it could be a worthwhile investment if you see yourself using this strap every day.

Image credit: Fitbit / Horween

7. Horween Leather Band

A premium look at a premium price

Colors: Plum, Midnight Blue

Very stylish

High-end build

Very expensive

Not suitable for intense exercise

If you want a truly premium band to replace the one that your Fitbit Charge 3 comes with, you probably won’t do better than this Horween Leather Band.

Exclusive to the Fitbit store, this is anything but cheap. However, the leather band and its aluminum buckle look great. They’re not water or sweat proof, so this isn’t one to work out in, but it would be ideal for when you want to look smarter.

