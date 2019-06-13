The best Australian EOFY 2019 tech sales

The end-of-financial-year sales in Australia are here and, as always, there's a massive list of bargains to check out, and plenty of tech that's selling for cheap.

During this time, retailers are often trying to get rid of aging stock they’ve accumulated over the year, or trying to reach sales targets. This is good news for the consumer, with substantial discounts available on a range of products – from cars to home appliances and pretty much everything else in between.

It’s also the best time to get your own finances in order. At this time of year, you’ll find plenty of discounted products that are also tax deductible. So not only will you be able to snag a great bargain during Australia’s annual EOFY sales, but also get back in the form of tax returns.

While it might be fun to visit brick-and-mortar stores to browse everything on sale, shopping online is more efficient – it can take the weight off your feet, literally, and give you more time and energy to trawl through the numerous online storefronts to find the best bargains.

If the previous year was anything to go by, some of the offers we share here will actually end before June 30, so check in frequently if you want to score the best EOFY bargains – and try not to leave it until the last minute!

Best EOFY 2019 deals and bargains

The merry month of June is here and we'd suggest you snag a bargain early as, chances are, something you're after might go out of stock, especially if it's a hot product, or the offer will be for a limited time only.

Despite that, we're listing the best tech bargains here, and we've divvied up the page into sections, which you can access via the top navigation bar, so you can find something you're looking for quickly.

Laptops, 2-in-1s & tablets

Alienware m17 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB + 1TB / RTX 2080 | $3,499 (was $4,999; save $1,500) If you're really serious about gaming on the go, this absolute unit from Alienware will serve you very well. Packed with the latest and greatest Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB VRAM, this one of the best graphics cards money can buy. It's also paired with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a huge 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a stunning 17.3-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | $2,077 (was $2,447; save $370) With JB's Sale, you can get an awesomely-specc'd out Surface Laptop 2 for almost $400 off – featuring an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and all the sleek features that the Microsoft ultrabook is known for, such as it's gorgeous 13.5-inch touschscreen. With this model, you can even get it in Burgundy, Platinum, Cobalt Blue, or Black finishes.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | i5 / 8GB / 128GB | $1,145 (was $1,348; save $203) If you're after an even more lightweight, compact and versatile solution, then the Surface Pro 6 with its 12.3-inch touch display deftly treads the balance of notebook power and tablet convenience. You can get the latest Microsoft 2-in-1 with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for as little as $1,145.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus X5 V8 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1070 | $2,499 (was $3,399; save $900) This is a great price for this 15-inch beast, boasting a powerful CPU, plenty of system memory alongside a GTX 1070 graphics card to take care of your gaming needs and a heck of a lot of storage. View Deal

Apple iPad (2018, 9.7-inch, 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular) | $629 $542 (was $669; save $40) Update: The current code has expired, but you can still get 10% off using PRIORITY10 at checkout. It's not often you see discounts on Apple products unless you're shopping on eBay. So take advantage of the EOFY sale on the auction site and score 20% off this Rose Gold version of the 32GB 9.7-inch iPad. It's the latest model and with shipping saves you just under $130. Just be sure to use the code PEOFY at checkout.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | $899.40 (was $1,499; save $599.60) If your work doesn't require too much processing power, this is a great bargain. This 14-inch work horse is currently 45% off at Lenovo, promising a decent amount of battery life and a Full HD screen.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | $1,319 (was $2,199; save $880) When you get a 14-inch laptop that weighs as light as this one yet is tough as nails, it's always worth considering it as a good work machine. The bargain becomes even more appealing with 40% shaved off the price tag too, making this X1 Carbon device quite affordable.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 (13) with Pen | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | $2,199 (was $2,999; save $800) For an ultra-portable 2-in-1 option with plenty of oomph, this 13-inch Yoga 730 is an excellent bargain, considering it ships with the Lenovo Active Pen 2. A powerful processor, 16GB of RAM and plenty of solid-state storage adds to the appeal, along with the 27% discount.View Deal

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) | $899 (was $1,199; save $300) This is a highlight deal for us, considering the price tag Samsung slapped onto its affordable S10 handset was almost $1,200. So if you're after a brand new Android smartphone, this is one of the best bargains you'll get at this time, with the offer available on all three colour options. But hurry as we don't think this will last very long.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 - 64GB (Just Black) | $944 (was $1,514; save $570) Looking for a phone that takes amazing photos? The Google Pixel 3 will surely fill that need. Becextech has an excellent deal on the 64GB black model that brings the price down from $1,514 to just $944 – that's a saving of 38%!View Deal

Personal audio

Bose QC 35 II | $393 (was $499; save $106) While it's not the cheapest sale price for these very popular and excellent noise-cancelling cans, it's a decent bargain if you don't want to wait for another big sale. After all, you do save well over $100 on both the black and the silver sets but the new rose-gold version is pretty much full price at the moment. Moreover, all QC35 IIs now come with Bose's AR audio tech upgrade.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | $395 (was $549; save $154) Not quite as cheap as the Bose counterparts, but these are the best noise cancelling cans money can buy. And, if you aren't keen on waiting to see whether their price will drop further during another big sale, you can still save over $100 on both the platinum silver and the black sets when shopping from Harvey Norman.View Deal

Sony Sports WF-SP900 true wireless headphones | $270 (was $499; save $229) One of the more premium true wireless headphones, these Sony 'buds, available in black and in white on Amazon, are as close to half price as they're going to get. They're one of the few headphones you can take with you to the beach or the pool – they're dustproof, waterproof and salt-proof.View Deal

Sony WI-C600N noise cancelling headphones | $219.95 (was $299; save $79.05) If you're not comfortable wearing cans but still want to shut the world out, Sony has in-ear options that are currently 15% off on Amazon. The C600N wireless 'buds feature a neckband design and digital noise cancellation via One Push ANC. These headphones are available in blue and black, although the silver version will set you back $253.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free | $238 (was $299; save $61) Bose is one of the more popular manufacturers of audio gear and their first true wireless 'buds have made their mark with the consumer. So if you're after a pair of these, then VideoPro can save you over $60, giving you a chance to go five hours on a single charge and Bose's promise of great sound.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay P2 portable speaker | $195 (was $249; save $54) B&O usually have premium price tags on their luxurious products, so when you find one that's got a reasonable cost, you'll be well advised to consider it if you're a fan of the brand. That makes this $195 Bluetooth speaker a good buy from VideoPro.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins P5 True Hi-Fi Bluetooth headphones | $277 (was $399; save $122) This was B&W's first wireless headset and although it's a few years old, it's still comes with the company's trademark audio quality. It also means it's cheaper to buy now, and an additional 25% off from David Jones makes this Bluetooth headset a lot more affordable.View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch console | $379 (RRP $469.95 – save $90.95) Amazon Australia often has the lowest local price on the Nintendo Switch of $398, and in the lead up to EOFY they've dropped another $19 off that, taking the total down to just $379. That's the cheapest we've seen in several months, and the discount's available on both the Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con and Grey Joy-Con models, so you can even pick your preferred colour.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB | $269 (was $409: save $140) One of the best EOFY deals we've seen on the PS4 Slim in a good while, Big W is selling the 500GB model of the console in both Black and White colour options for only $269 when purchased through the retailer's eBay store using the coupon code PRIORITY10. Regular price without the code: $299. View Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console | $498 (was $559; save $61) While most major retailers are selling the PS4 Pro at full price, or close to it, Amazon has dropped its price. This is the lowest the PS4 Pro console has gone in a while, so if you prefer Sony's ecosystem, then this is your chance to save $61 on the console itself.View Deal

Sony PSVR Mega Pack | $314.95 (was $465.95; save $155) Want some virtual reality adventures? It's a bargain to get yourself the PSVR now, including the headset and camera. Plus, the package includes four free game downloads and VR Worlds as well. All this for 33% off at The Gamesmen.View Deal

Xbox One X | $499 (was $649; save $150) Microsoft's most powerful console yet is also discounted on Amazon at the moment, with $150 shaved off the actual RRP. It's quite the bargain, considering you can stream 4K content via the console and watch 4K flicks on Blu-ray. View Deal

Sony PlayStation Classic | $39 (was $149; save $110) This is the best price we've seen so far for the Sony PlayStation Classic. So take a deep dive into nostalgia with the 20 preloaded games on the console and save 57% on the RRP when shopping at The Gamesmen.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey for Xbox One | $26.10 (was $69.95; save $43.85) Ubisoft's latest game of historical stabbing takes place in Ancient Greece and did well with reviewers when it was released late last year. You can snag it from Amazon the insane price of $26.10 on Xbox One, with free shipping for Prime members. Note that Amazon says this is a 'limited time deal', but doesn't specify an expiry time or date – so if you want it, we'd advise grabbing it sooner rather than later.View Deal

Smart home

Amazon Echo | 2 for $199 (save $99) The second generation Echo smart speaker is currently retailing for $149 a pop but if you're keen on a multi-room setup, this is a good time to snag a pair with a $99 saving to boot – a cool bargain if you're keen on inviting Alexa into your smart home.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot | 2 for $299 (save $99) If you don't have the shelf space for an Echo speaker, then perhaps something as diminutive as the Echo Spot might be a good option for you. Not only do you get an Alexa-powered speaker, you also get a small display for video calls, monitoring security footage from connected cameras, set alarms and much more. View Deal

Home entertainment

Sony HT-SF100 soundbar | $149 (was $249; save $100) Enhance the sound of your TV by setting up this easy-to-install soundbar from Sony. And it's affordable too. This 2ch soundbar supports USB and Bluetooth playback as well, and is currently $100 off on Amazon.View Deal

Sony PS-LX300 turntable | $145 (was $249; save $104) This no-frills turntable gives you an easy way to convert your vinyls into MP3 files via USB so you can listen digitally when you're not at home. It's also quite affordable but is cheaper still on Amazon with a saving of over $100 to be had.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV sound system | $299 (was $349; save $50) This sound bar is easy to set up and has been designed for sound clarity so you don't miss a word. It's also a lot more affordable than other Bose sound bars, but it's cheaper still on Microsoft's online store.View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm GFX50R (body only) | $6,299 (was $7,099; save $800) A high-resolution 51MP medium format camera that offers superb image quality costs a pretty penny. But Camera House has the body of the GFX50R discounted by $100. But take advantage of Fujifilm's cashback offer – claim needs to be submitted by August 25 – and you can save an additional $700. A total of $800 back in your pocket means you can potentially invest in a great GF lens as well.View Deal

Fujifilm X-Pro2 + FX 23mm f/2 lens | $2,499 (was about $3,500; save around $1,000) While most camera retailers have the aging yet excellent X-Pro2 flagship marked above the $3,000 mark if it comes with the 23mm prime lens, Camera House is selling the kit for just $2,999. If you register your purchase with Fujifilm before August 25, you'll receive $500 cashback as well, saving you quite the packet on this snapper. If you aren't too keen on the lens, snag the body alone for $2,090 from CameraPro, then claim $300 from the Fujifilm cashback offer, bringing the final price of the camera down to just $1,790.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 (body only ) | $1,799 (was $2,249; save $450) This is a stellar 26MP snapper with a staggering 2.16-million phase detect AF pixels and is now available for well below its $2K price point. CameraPro has the body discounted by 13%, but make use of Fujifilm's cashback offer before August 25 and you can save an additional $150, bring the final price down to under $1,800.View Deal

Nikon D750 (body only) | $1,979 (was $2,399; save $420) This is one of the best mid-range DSRLs you can buy. In fact, there are rumours of a D760 coming in some time but details are vague. But you shouldn't wait if you're looking for a good snapper as the D750 is going for real cheap at Camera Warehouse.View Deal

Nikon D3500 + 18-55mm + 70-300mm kit | $499 (was $999; save $500) UPDATE (7/6): Amazon says there's no stock of this item and there's no updates on whether there will be any coming in, but do check back to see if you get lucky. You're most likely not going to find this kit anywhere for this price, considering the 70-300mm zoom lens alone costs about $399. So put it altogether in a neat package as Amazon has done and you can now save yourself about $500. That makes this dual lens kit half price, perfect for anyone starting off on their photography journey!View Deal

Expired deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $292 with delivery (was $349; save $57 ) It's the latest wearable from Samsung and it's way more than just a fitness tracker. This smartwatch is smaller than any of the previous Samsung models and looks absolutely stunning on the wrist as well. So head to eBay, apply the code PEOFY at checkout and save yourself some money, even when paying for shipping. View Deal

Soniq N65UX17A 4K UHD TV | $549 (was $699; save $150 ) For 4K TVs on a budget, you can't get past Soniq. And with Amazon offering discounts on already affordable Soniq tellies, it's quite the no-brainer for the budget-conscious. This 65-inch UHD TV comes with Chromecast built-in so you can easily stream directly from your handheld device. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 2 (4G) | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | $1,499 (was $2,999; save $1,500 ) This 14-inch 2-in-1 is lightweight, promises speed, boasts an all-day battery life and a Full HD touchscreen, all at half the original cost. To avail the discount, though, be sure to use the code EOFY at checkout. This offer ends June 6. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD / GTX 1070 | $2,099 (was $2,799; save $700) As part of Amazon's mid-year sale, there's a decent discount on the Razer Blade 15, sporting an 8th-gen Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics chip. To boot, it's Australian stock, so you won't need to worry about power cables, adaptors and warranties. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | $974 (was $1,499; save $525) This 15-inch clamshell comes with some decent specs but without the usual four-figure price tag. There's 35% off this machine at the moment, bringing the price down an affordable $974.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB / GeForce MX130 | $1,199 (was $1,999; save $800) With plenty of system memory and a graphics chip, there's a bit of grunt to take care of some gaming. But what makes this a good deal is the 40% off Dell is currently offering on the device, saving you $800.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GeForce MX150 | $1,599 (was $2,699; save $1,100) This is one of the bigger discounts on Dell's site this week, with this 15-inch convertible with some impressive specs dropping in price by 40% and saving you well over $1,000 in the bargain.

Dell XPS 13 (9380) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | $2,634 (was $3,099; save $465) You won't find a Dell XPS machine with a discount of more than 15% off, and that hasn't changed for the EOFY sale period. Despite that this makes the latest iteration of the XPS 13, with a powerful CPU, goodly amount of memory and a superb amount of storage, a decent bargain.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | $48.96 (was $99; save $50) This is as much for adults as it is for kids – Nintendo's creative cardboard pieces are all about teaching you how technology works. They're fun and innovative peripherals for the Nintendo Switch and are currently heavily discounted on Amazon. However, stock is limited, so get in quick, but Amazon does say there's more on the way.



EOFY sale: What to expect in 2019

The end-of-financial-year sales are one of Australia's most popular big sales. While the discounts may not be comparable to Black Friday bargains, there's always plenty of savings to be had, especially if you ensure you the items you pick up are tax deductible.

So, what kind of tech can you find during EOFY sales Down Under? Plenty. From computers to gaming gear, the best flagship smartphones to personal audio. To get an idea of what to expect in 2019, let's take a look at what was on offer last year.

Gaming: Last year saw some great discounts on console bundles. With some blockbuster games just waiting to be played, you can expect to see them bundled along with either the PlayStation consoles or the Xbox One.

If, however, you're more interested in the Nintendo Switch, you won't be disappointed. Last year, the Switch dropped down to $378 during the EOFY sale – that's not quite the cheapest price we've seen, but with rumours of a new Switch being announced soon, we're anticipating the current model will be substantially discounted again this year. But stay sharp, as this popular console gets gobbled up real quick.

Laptops and PCs: There will be plenty of computing gear on sale during the EOFY sales. Manufacturers like Microsoft, Lenovo, Dell and HP will host their own sales on their sites, but you’ll also be able to grab laptops and desktop PCs from major retailers as well. You can expect to see average discounts of about 15% to 20%. You’ll even be able to snag bargains on accessories as well, with printers, keyboards, SSDs and external hard drives all going on sale during this time.

Keep your devices safe from cyber attacks and save money at the same time with our round-up of the best antivirus deals and discounts in Australia .

Smartphones and tablets: The latest flagship handsets from the major phone makers all generally carry a hefty price tag. So if you’ve held off on buying a new phone, the EOFY sales might be a great time to score an upgrade without having to pay full retail price. Samsung's latest Galaxy handsets and Apple’s iPhone XS and XR flagships could well be available for less, as could older models. Great budget handsets will likely get a trim to their prices as well.

It will also be a great time to save on tablets, especially the premium Samsung models of you prefer Android devices. And while Apple hasn't previously offered any direct EOFY discounts, third-party stockists will potentially offer 10% off on select iPad models.

Home entertainment and personal audio: There were plenty of TVs, soundbars and speakers on sale during the last couple of EOFY sales, and we don't expect that trend to change any time soon. And with some excellent 4K UHD smart TVs already seeing price drops outside of big sales, we're looking forward to seeing how much more affordable they'll be during the 2019 tax-time sale.

It's not just home entertainment setups that you'll be able to save on but portable Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless headphones as well. The premium audio products retail for about $500 a pop, but there's a good chance you'll see them drop well below the $400 mark. Whether the prices will match the 2018 Black Friday offers (where Sony and Bose noise cancelling headphones dropped to about $320) remains to be seen.

Cameras: The EOFY sales are also a great time for photographers – beginners, pros or hobbyists – to grab the latest gear. Last year saw plenty of cameras go on sale: from compacts to DSLRs and action cams, and this year will be no different. There are now plenty of full-frame mirrorless cameras that are trying to outdo each other in terms of features and performance, so don't be surprised if you see the Canon EOS R snappers or Nikon's Z series cameras drop in price. Keep an eye out of lens kits as well, as you'll be able to save a tad more.

While the tech itself will be discounted, you'll also find SD cards, camera bags, tripods and other accessories going for less.

Smart home devices: These nifty voice-activated products have been flooding the market – from internet-connected lights to smart security systems, and the speakers to control them all. Amazon discounted its Echo range of smart speakers last year and we're quite sure that will happen again, along with the other smart devices the e-commerce giant stocks, like Philips Hue smart lights. You'll also find plenty of retailers offering discounts on Google's range of smart speakers as well.

Home appliances: If you’re looking to renovate your home, the EOFY sales will help you save plenty on the new appliances you’ll need. You can expect to see bargains on not just Dyson vacuum cleaners, but also fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and plenty more.

