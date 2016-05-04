Optus EPL pricing in a Premier League of its own

Optus game soccer fans a fairly comprehensive rundown of its plans to broadcast the English Premiere League in Australia back in March, but one key piece of information was missing: the price.

Today, Optus has shared that final detail, with pricing for the EPL package starting at $15 a month.

Plus, for selected plans priced $85 and over, Optus is going to throw in the EPL subscription for free.

Kicking goals

Optus is delivering its EPL strategy across its Optus TV with Fetch platform as well as dedicated mobile and tablet apps. On eligible Optus mobile and broadband plans, EPL content will be unmetered.

For existing Optus customers, Optus will make clear whether your current plan is eligible for the EPL package from May 15, which happens to be the same time the pre-order opens.

For those who live in areas where Optus is unable to provide a broadband service or whose home broadband service can't deliver HD video content, Optus is also offering the EPL via Satellite. There will be a one off $250 installation fee, and the EPL package costs $20 a month on top of broadband as well.