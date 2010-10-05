Google TV partnerships announced

Google has announced several partners for its forthcoming Google TV, including HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Netflix and Napster.

It may be US only for now, but Google TV is already attracting a wealth of interest from the UK, where the likes of YouView is set to hand a major boost to IPTV in Britain.

Much has been made at the difficulty Google has faced in doing deals for programming, but the names that the company has now announced certainly do not lack in star power.

Overwhelmed

"Since our announcement, we've been overwhelmed by interest from partners on how they can use the Google TV platform to personalise, monetise and distribute their content in new ways," blogged development product manager Ambarish Kenghe.

"Most of these partner sites already work with Google TV, but many are choosing to further enhance their premium web content for viewing on the television."

The partners listed are Turner Broadcasting which "has been hard at work optimising some of their most popular websites for viewing on Google TV, including TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, available anytime through Google TV."

HBO "will bring access to hundreds of hours of programming to Google TV with HBO GO. "Authenticated subscribers will soon be able to access all of their favorite HBO content on-demand in an enhanced website for Google TV," added Kenghe.

NBA and premium

There will also be the NBA Game Time application that allows highlights access and realtime scores from US top flight basketball.

Finally, Google has unveiled some of the premium content providers which will be a crucial part of the platform.

"In addition, we've partnered with some of the leading premium content providers to bring thousands of movie and TV titles, on-demand, directly to your television. Amazon Video On Demand offers access to over 75,000 titles for rental or purchase, and Netflix will offer the ability to instantly watch unlimited movies and TV shows, anytime, streaming directly to the TV."