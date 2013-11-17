Apple reportedly buying PrimeSense - the company behind the first Kinect sensor

Apple could be preparing to announce a major acquisition, with reports claiming it has struck a deal to buy the company behind the technology in the first Microsoft Kinect sensor.

According to Israeli newspaper Calcalist, Apple has snapped up PrimeSense for approximately $345m (around £214m, AU$368m), with the deal to be finalised within the next few days.

The news comes months after PrimeSense dismissed reports of Apple's interest and the rumoured $280m price tag.

However, it appears that negotiations may have been ongoing since the initial story broke in July, with an official announcement expected within the next two weeks.

Apple iTV integration?

What would Apple look to do with a motion tracking company all of its own? Well, much of the speculation surrounding the Apple iTV set has hinted at a motion controlled user interface along with Siri integration.

Calaclist's report says Apple's primary intention is to use PrimeSense's technology to power such an interface, but it could also make its way into future iPhone and iPad devices.

After playing a big role in the first sensor, PrimeSense technology is not being implemented within the new Xbox One Kinect. However, the company has continued to push the envelope with its motion sensing units.

According to the report Apple will implement the company's new Capri sensor, which is much smaller than earlier iterations, within the Apple iTV.

There's nothing official on this from either side yet, but as soon as something concrete comes out, we'll be sure to let you know.

Via SlashGear