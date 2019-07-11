Sony Xperia 2 case renders suggest it could be very similar to its predecessor

We haven’t heard much about the Sony Xperia 2 yet, but that might be because there’s not much to hear, in that – if leaked case renders are to be believed – it could be very similar to the Sony Xperia 1.

Shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter, the main difference shown in the renders is the position of the cameras, which now sit along the left edge of the phone's rear, where on the Xperia 1 they’re central.

But other than the position, the rear cameras look much the same, with three lenses in an oblong block and a flash above. These lenses and sensors could be different to in the Xperia 1, but we'll have to wait to know for sure.

The iPhone 11 is also coming soon

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review

Check out all the 5G phones

#Sony #Xperia2 case matches previously leaked @OnLeaks CAD renders. pic.twitter.com/XxDjEg2PZzJuly 9, 2019

The back otherwise seems plain, as on its predecessor, and the right edge is similarly crowded with buttons. There also appears to be a full bezel above the screen, just like on the Sony Xperia 1 – though notably the time and date on the display are the same as on promotional images for the Xperia 1, so the front of the phone shown here could be a placeholder.

We would, of course, take this leak with a pinch of salt, especially as the source doesn’t have as much of a reliable track record as some, but it does line up with an earlier leak shared by CashKaro and @OnLeaks, who is a reputable leaker.

That earlier leak also reported that the Sony Xperia 2 could have a 6.1-inch screen, which would make it quite a bit smaller than the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1, but would also have a 21:9 aspect ratio. Previous rumors also point to a smaller 3,000mAh battery, and the same processing power, thanks to a Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

As yet we don’t know for sure when the Sony Xperia 2 will be announced, but our best guess is IFA 2019, which is held in early September. We’d expect that between now and then we’ll hear plenty more rumors about the phone.

Our guide to the best Sony phones

Via GSMArena