Next Windows 10 update to be available for download

Windows 10 could be the most important OS for Microsoft.

The head of Windows' Insider program, Gabriel Aul, has confirmed that users will be able to download the new Windows 10 build as an ISO, which confirms the fact that this next iteration might be a major one.

Users will also be able to upgrade existing installs. Aul also confirmed that the build will not be the 9901 that was leaked last month.

Getting ISOs launched at the same time as updates is a smart but logical move as it allows early adopters, most of whom are computer enthusiasts, to get a fresh install every time.

Earlier this week, Aul disclosed that versions older than Windows 7 will require a full format and a fresh Windows 10 install although there are some relatively workarounds.

Microsoft will be launching the next build, which could well be the Consumer Preview, at an event on its campus in two weeks' time.

Windows 10, which some say could be free for Windows 8.1 users, is expected to be the most important product announcement of Microsoft in 2015.