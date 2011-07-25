Facebook iPad app leaks

Facebook appears to have hidden its upcoming iPad app in the code of the existing iPhone one, suggesting that the app's launch is not far off.

Despite being eighteen months old, the iPad is yet to get an official Facebook app, with Apple tablet users settling for the web version or the scaled-up iPhone app.

TechCrunch has posted a rather gushing hands on with the app, which points out the "great" navigation system, "great" use of overlay menus and the "great" looking photo viewer, which is similar to the iPad gallery app.

Facebook feeds

The look and feel of the app is certainly in keeping with the iPad's interface, with familiar icons and layout as standard.

As well as access to the regular Facebook news feed, the app offers photo upload, Facebook chat, Places check-ins and the ability to toggle feed filters.

It's not clear if iPad Facebook chat incorporates the newly launched, Skype-powered Facebook video calling, however.

The app, which is built in HTML5, still appears to be being built, with a source noting that HTML changes are being rolled out on an hourly basis; but it's safe to say we're not far off a Facebook iPad app release.