Sick of cleaning your headphones? These new LG earbuds clean themselves

In the race to build better and better true wireless headphones, LG might have found a killer feature… a germ-killing feature that is: The new LG Tone+ Free true wireless headphones have a UV light built into the case that kills germs while the headphones are charging.

We’ve seen these types of features on other peripherals in the past, particularly in the smartphone category, but this is one of the first times it’s being built directly into a headphone’s case.

Now, admittedly, besides that one unique feature the LG Tone+ Free is a lot like the umpteen other true wireless headphones that have come out in the last few years – they last only about six hours per charge but they are quick charge-enabled, allowing you to get about an hour of playtime from five minutes on the charger. They also come with Google Assistant built-in, which is a nice feature if you plan on pairing it with one of LG’s flagship phones like the LG G7 ThinQ or LG V40 ThinQ.

Other features include an IPX4 rating, making them sweat-resistant and perfect for workouts, and come custom-tuned by Meridian Audio, LG’s new partner in audio.

The problem? You’re going to need to be a resident of South Korea to get one. As of right now, the Tone+ is a Korea-exclusive where they’re slated to cost 259,999 won (around $215 / £175 / AU$320). That said, with CES 2020 right around the corner, there’s always a chance these germ-fighting workout buds could be heading our way sooner rather than later. Germs, watch your back.

Source: LG