Save up to NZ$1,279 in Dell’s EOFY laptop and monitor sale

The end-of-financial-year is fast approaching, and there’s no better time of year to score significant savings on laptops, 2-in-1s and gaming rigs. Dell is marking the occasion by slashing up to 40% off laptops, so whether you need something for work or play, you should be able to nab a great deal on something suitable.

There’s countless models and configurations to browse on the site, but we’ve hand-picked some of the best savings below. That includes the ultra-premium Dell XPS 15, Inspiron 2-in-1s, G-series gaming machines and even external monitors if you’re looking to make your work-from-home setup a little more comfortable.

Check out our top choices below, or head to Dell to shop the entire EOFY sale.

Dell Inspiron 14 7400 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | NZ$1,920 (RRP NZ$3,199, save NZ$1,279) This lovely little machine features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB SSD. That’s a combination sure to handle almost anything your home or work use demands. It has a vibrant 14.5-inch screen, and a slim form factor that should make it easy to carry around. Dell has steeply discounted this laptop, just enter the code SW40 at checkout to knock 40% off the RRP.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | NZ$3,000 (RRP NZ$3,999, save NZ$999) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful piece of kit with plenty of power. This 2020 model is equipped with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch display really pop. The XPS 15 also has a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card under the hood, so it can handle lightweight gaming and design work. Save NZ$999 on this machine when you enter the code SW25 at checkout.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$1,332 (RRP NZ$2,049, save NZ$717) This 15-inch Inspiron is outfitted with Intel’s latest 11th-gen i7 chip, so you can expect great performance and smooth multitasking from this machine. Despite its cheaper price, the laptop feels premium thanks to a sleek aluminium design. You can grab it now from Dell and save a massive NZ$717, just use the code SW35 at checkout.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 1TB HDD | NZ$892 (RRP NZ$1,049, save NZ$157) Dell’s super affordable Inspiron 15 has just gotten even cheaper thanks to this discount – score 15% off by using the code SW15 at checkout. With this 15-inch laptop, you’ll be getting an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD for all your storage needs.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One | i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | NZ$1,690 (RRP NZ$2,599, save NZ$909) Need a PC with a bigger screen for the home or office? You can always opt for an all-in-one desktop like this sleek 27-incher, which you can score a very generous 35% discount on by using the checkout code SW35. And this machine is no lightweight – packing a powerful 11th-gen i7 Intel processor and 16GB of memory, this beast will handle anything you throw at it. There’s even a whopping lot of storage too, although note that the GPU isn’t a dedicated gaming one. (We'd suggest a G-series system if you're after something to game on.) Get this sleek all-in-one machine for just NZ$1,690 now!View Deal

Dell monitors | up to 40% off Whether you need a new monitor for your everyday needs or would like to get one to get on top of your gaming, there’s a Dell monitor going cheap. From a 24-inch curved beauty for a smidge over NZ$230 (30% off) or a 32-inch curved 4K screen for 40% off the RRP, there’s plenty to choose from. Just be sure to use the checkout code specific to the model of your choice to score the discount.View Deal

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 2060 | NZ$2,380 (RRP NZ$3,399, save NZ$1,019) If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, then this is your chance to snap up a 30% discount on this 17-incher. There’s a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU purring under the hood, alongside an RTX 2060 GPU. And with 16GB of RAM, you know it will be able to handle most games. It doesn’t scrimp on storage either, so use the code SW30 at checkout and pick this machine up for NZ$2,380.View Deal

Dell Vostro 15 7500 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 | NZ$1,665 (RRP NZ$2,774, save NZ$1,109) Dell’s Vostro line of laptops are designed for business, so if it’s a work laptop you want – one that will let you indulge in a little play as well – there’s a whopping 40% off on this 15-inch model. This particular configuration packs a 10th-generation i5 processor and 16GB RAM. There’s also a GTX 1650 GPU here, so it will be able to run most games adequately too. If you like what you see, then use the code SW40 at checkout and save over NZ$1,100.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | NZ$3,675 (RRP NZ$4,899, save NZ$1,234) This model of Dell’s famous XPS 15 laptop is a total powerhouse, and it’s even sporting a 4K touch display (15.6-inch, 3,840 x 2,400). Under the hood, it’s packing 16GB of RAM, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a massive 1TB SSD and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. It’s a whopping 25% off at Dell NZ right now, just be sure to use the code SW25 at checkout to score the savings.View Deal

Dell Vostro 14 5402 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | NZ$1,164 (RRP NZ$1,789, save NZ$625) Dell's Vostro 14 means business. Packing in a solid 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, this no-fuss machine is more than capable of day-to-day work, and extra features like a physical webcam shutter, fingerprint reader, and dedicated security chip make it perfect for business use. At a whopping 40% discount, this is a total score, so grab it from Dell NZ today – just be sure to use the code SW40.View Deal