Best New Zealand tech deals: top online discounts in August 2022

PB Tech is having a huge tech clearance (opens in new tab) this month, and we’ve spotted some real gems among everything that’s on offer. Our top two finds come on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch 7, which are now up to 19% off at the retailer – not the kind of discount we see too often on Apple products.

If you’re after a watch that’s built more rugged and ready for adventure, we’ve also found a great deal on a Garmin Instinct Solar watch, which is currently a massive 42% off. This is a good multi-sport watch to consider if you want to track a whole range of activities, including triathlon.

We’ve also found a discount on the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, with various configurations and colours on sale directly from the maker. You’ll find a significant discount on a Dell gaming monitor down below too, if you’re looking to up your game in that department.

Deals added Thursday, August 11

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) | NZ$519 NZ$419 on PB Tech (opens in new tab) (save NZ$100) The Apple Watch SE is the one to get if you want an Apple smartwatch for not too much money. It still comes with top-end features, such as a heart rate monitor, fitness tracking and waterproofing. It’s missing the always-on display and blood oxygen monitor found on the Apple Watch 7 (opens in new tab), but these omissions have kept the cost down. Now NZ$419 on PB Tech.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS, 45mm) | NZ$689 NZ$569 on PB Tech (opens in new tab) (save NZ$120) The Apple Watch 7 slightly improves on its predecessor by having a brighter, larger screen and the ability to charge faster. It also adds a range of attractive new colours, but that’s really where the upgrades end. It comes with heaps of fitness tracking options, plus an ECG, blood oxygen monitor and mindfulness features. PB Tech has knocked NZ$120 off the price (or 17%) in the black (opens in new tab), cream (opens in new tab) and Nike (opens in new tab) options.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar (Tactical Edition) | AU$799 AU$459 on Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) (save AU$340) This Garmin multi-sports watch might not be the most attractive-looking option out there, but it’s made for the rugged outdoors (and it’s hiding a very practical feature). It has a solar-power lens, so you get incredible battery life out of this watch if it keeps getting topped up out in the daylight. Being the Tactical Edition, this watch also comes with night vision goggle compatibility, jumpmaster, stealth mode and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | NZ$1,299 NZ$1,169 on Microsoft (opens in new tab) (save NZ$130) Microsoft has already discounted its new Surface Laptop Go 2 range, by a small but sweet 10%. Considering it’s a new device, we would’ve liked to have seen Intel’s latest 12th-gen processors inside, but here you’re getting the 11th-gen CPUs. With a 12.4-inch display, this laptop could be a good shout if you want something compact and portable.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$799 AU$519.35 on Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) (save AU$279.65) This 27-inch IPS gaming monitor from Dell is now 35% off at Amazon Australia. It’s got 1440p resolution, a refresh rate up to 165Hz and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can expect visuals to look crystal clear. This monitor is NZ$597 on Dell NZ (opens in new tab) at the time of writing, or AU$519 if you buy from Amazon Australia (excluding shipping).

Previous days' deals that are still available

(opens in new tab) Dell 27-inch FHD monitor (SE2722H) | AU$329 AU$254.20 on Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) (save AU$74.80) If you were to buy this monitor direct from Dell NZ, you’d be looking at NZ$305, but if you don’t mind buying from Amazon Australia you can snap it up for just AU$254 (not including shipping). It’s a fairly no-fuss monitor, with FHD resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate and HDMI connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active | AU$179 AU$138 on Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) (save AU$41) The Jabra Elite 4 Active are a budget pair of true wireless earbuds for gym-goers and joggers alike. They offer good, clear sound, active noise cancellation and sport an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they can withstand some sweat while you’re working out. Discounted down to AU$138 in black (opens in new tab), navy (opens in new tab) and green (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro | AU$299 AU$198 on Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) (save AU$101) The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds have wireless charging and IP57 waterproofing, packaged into a compact and comfortable set of buds. Sound quality is good, but it’s not as clear and neutral as we’d like, and their noise cancellation isn’t best-in-class either. Still, we think they’re good value at this discounted price.

(opens in new tab) TicWatch C2 Plus | AU$315 AU$220 on Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) (save AU$95) The TicWatch C2 Plus is a smartwatch for someone who wants a nice-looking wearable with all the core features you’d expect to find on a smartwatch. It runs on Google’s Wear OS and is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones. For fitness, it’s got continuous heart rate monitoring, step tracking and built-in GPS, and you can take it for a dip in the water too.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | NZ$834 NZ$799 on Secretlab (opens in new tab) (save NZ$35) This is Secretlab’s latest gaming chair, and while NZ$35 off is only a small discount, it’s the most we’ve seen for a few months now. There’s lots of colour and fabric combinations currently available, and the chair itself is more customisable than Secretlab’s earlier offerings. With that said though, the Secretlab Titan 2020 (opens in new tab) is going for NZ$749 if you want to save some extra dosh.