Samsung steps up its HDR rivalry with Dolby through Amazon-backed HDR10+

When it comes to HDR, there are two competing standards – HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The latter has historically been the more technologically advanced of the two, with support for 12-bit color depth and dynamic tone mapping.

But now an improved HDR10 standard, HDR10+ is on the rise, and Amazon Prime Instant Video has just announced that it will be supporting Samsung’s new format.

Dynamic tone mapping is a process by which contrast and brightness information can be changed on a scene-by-scene basis within a movie. This avoids problems such as a dark scene in a bright movie not looking quite right because the overall movie’s brightness has been optimized for lighter scenes.

Coming soon to a Samsung TV near you

HDR10+ is an open standard developed by Samsung, and is currently available on all of Samsung’s 2017 televisions (such as the recently reviewed Samsung Q9F ) and will be coming to its 2016 range via a firmware update later this year.

HDR10+ should not be confused with HDR+, the technology that allows SDR content to be upscaled to HDR, and which works surprisingly well.

It’s not yet clear whether HDR10+ can grow to become the dominant HDR format, but Samsung has already seen success with the HDR10 format, also introduced through a partnership with Amazon, and which has grown to be the dominant HDR format.