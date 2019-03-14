Samsung is already planning to drop the punch-hole camera

One of the innovative features of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range of phones is the ‘punch-hole’ front-facing camera, which enables the phones to have a virtually all-screen display – but now Samsung has confirmed that it’s already planning to drop this feature for future handsets.

Speaking in a briefing the vice president of Samsung’s R&D group, Yang Byung-duk, described Samsung’s plans to create a phone with a full-body display, with the camera and speaker under the screen. This fully edge-to-edge display wouldn’t have a notch, bezel or even a punch-hole – but it’s still a way off.

According to Byung-duk, Samsung is still two or more years off producing this futuristic screen, and before this it plans on reducing the size of the punch-hole in the Galaxy S11 or other future devices, until it’s small enough to effectively be invisible.

As well as an under-screen camera, Byung-duk said Samsung is working on a way to turn the screen into a speaker in order to get rid of the usual perforations at the top. LG has already created a phone with this tech – the LG G8 ThinQ , with a vibrating screen which turns the whole display into a boombox – and as a major manufacturer Samsung likely isn’t far behind.

The Samsung Galaxy S10’s screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 93.1%, with a minimal black border all the way around the display, and we’re intrigued to see what solutions the company comes up with to push that number to 100%.