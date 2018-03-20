Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus break download speed records on Telstra’s network

While we wait for a 5G mobile network future, Telstra is already breaking records on its existing 4G network.

In tests using Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus flagship handsets, Australia’s top telco was able to record a maximum download speed of 1.03Gbps in a gigabit-enabled part of Sydney.

"This is the first time in Australia that speeds in excess of 1Gbps have been demonstrated on a commercial network with a commercial smartphone," said Kevin Teoh, Telstra’s Head of Mobile.

Telstra clocks over 1Gbps on a Samsung Galaxy S9 (Image courtesy: Telstra)

Back to reality

While test speeds might be as high as 1Gbps, it is important to note that real-world usage will typically be lower than that.

Telstra has said that customers using phones that support high-speed LTE standards will typically record speeds of anywhere between 5Mbps to 300Mbps on the telco’s 4GX network.

These upper ranges are currently only seen in areas covered by the telco’s gigabit-enabled network – the CBDs of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, with deployment in Perth currently underway.

The future is soon

"Cracking the magic gigabit mark on smartphones is an exciting milestone." Mr Teoh added. "As smartphones evolve and we move into the 5G era there will be a new raft of sophisticated features that are enabled by reliably fast data speeds."

"High-quality augmented reality, virtual personal assistants that anticipate needs and virtual doctors that monitor vital signs are just some of the technologies that are on the horizon," he concluded.