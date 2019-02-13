In-the-wild Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus leak arrives a week early

You don’t have to wait for the Galaxy S10 launch event to see Samsung’s new phones for 2019 in the wild.

One week early, a new video leak surfaced today, showing the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with a screen protector thanks to Mobile Fun.

Sure, we’ve seen Galaxy S10 cases and screen protectors leak before, but the new Plus-sized phone seems to be present with this screen protector.

Not only that, the leaked S10 Plus video shows the screen actually turning on.

In the video, we can see there are holes in the screen protector. One portion is cut out to let the front-facing cameras poke through.

The biggest news from this Galaxy S10 Plus leak is the other hole, which appears in the lower portion of the screen protector. This circular hole backs up rumors that the Galaxy S10 Plus is getting an in-screen fingerprint sensor underneath the glass.

Samsung works closely with Qualcomm on the chipset used inside many of its smartphones, and Qualcomm is now touting its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology as part of the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

There’s also no telling how necessary the screen protector cutout will be, the OnePlus 6T , for example, still works through a screen protector, but it does use different optical technology vs Samsung's likely ultrasonic technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 line may be the first to get the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, with other phones to follow at MWC 2019.

What else to expect from the Galaxy S10 Plus

This leak does seem to line up with some other rumors we've encountered for the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The dual front-facing cameras are believed to complement three more camera sensors on the rear of the phone.

As the S10 Plus is also expected to included the new Snapdragon 855 chipset, it would make sense for it to include Qualcomm's in-screen fingerprint scanning technology.

With all of that, there's even rumor that the S10 Plus will included options for 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Everyday there’s a new Samsung Galaxy S10 leak, so expect to see more of the Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S10e between now and February 20.