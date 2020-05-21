Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event looks set for August, despite the pandemic

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to land later in 2020, and we may have just had our best information yet on when you'll see the phone unveiled.

A new report from The Korea Herald, a newspaper in Samsung's home country of South Korea, has suggested that the company will be hosting an online-only event for Unpacked 2020 to unveil the device to the world.

This is all owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Pandemic guidelines prohibit mass gathering and excessive travelling for people, which would’ve made getting thousands of attendees to a physical venue nearly impossible.

These are the very best Android phones

What we know about the Galaxy S30

Maybe there will be news on the Galaxy Watch 2

An online-only event is not a huge surprise - we've seen many companies do so for their launches to keep everyone safe - but the report does suggest that it may still be set for August.

That's usually when we get Samsung Unpacked events happen for the Galaxy Note series, but this suggests the company won't be delaying its event because of the pandemic, unlike what we've been hearing Apple might do for the iPhone 12.

That said, the report also says that the exact date isn't clear and it may be subject to change in the coming months. With it being an online-only event, the event timing could change at short notice.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm how the Note 20 launch will be conducted or when it'll be.

All of this doesn’t mean that the event will be any smaller than previous events, as even the next generation Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled at the same event, and possibly, there could be an affordable variant of the original Fold.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, it is expected to come in two sizes, with the Plus variant expected to offer slightly better specs.

A variable high refresh rate display will likely be present on the Plus model, with at least one of the models having a QHD+ resolution too. In terms of cameras, they are expected to sport a 108MP primary shooter, flanked by an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. 100x Space Zoom might not make the cut though.

Via SamMobile