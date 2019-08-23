Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10,10 Plus and 10 Plus 5G prices and plans in Australia

The latest entries in Samsung's Galaxy Note series are now officially available, so Aussie phablet fans will likely be wanting to know what it takes to score yourself a Galaxy Note 10, its larger Note 10 Plus sibling, or the future-ready Note 10 Plus 5G here in Australia.

As was widely anticipated, the Note 10 range ups the ante on pretty much every aspect of Samsung's Galaxy S10 handsets – they all have bigger screens, more power and storage, expanded feature-sets and (of course) a higher price than their S10 equivalents.

On this page, we're rounding up everything you need to know about ordering one of these beastly handsets, and highlighting what we think are some of best plans and offers going in Australia.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 outright

If you're looking to order the regular Galaxy Note 10 handset outright – which has its 6.3-inch FHD display, three-camera array, 3,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – then you'll be shelling out $1,499 in Australia.

The larger Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes sporting a 6.8-inch QHD display, four-camera array, 4,300mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you'll need to pay an extra $200, or $1,699 total, for the privilege.

As for the larger 5G version, the handset itself will cost you $1,999, but you'll need to either order the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G from Samsung directly or another retailer, such as JB Hi-Fi.

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 plan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | 40GB data | 10GB Bonus data every 3 months | $95.50 pm Neither Telstra nor Optus are bothering to offer the smaller Galaxy Note 10 device, and Woolworths Mobile (which uses the Telstra network) easily has better offers than Vodafone at this point. Sign up to this Woolies deal and along with the 40GB of data this plan offers, you can also accrue up to 100GB of unused data in the Data Bank for use at any time, plus you get 10GB of bonus data every 3 months. Total cost over 24 months is $2,292

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus plan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus | 60GB data | Optus Sport & National Geographic | $115 pm Most Aussie carriers are actually being rather competitive when it comes to the Note 10 Plus, but this plan from Optus offers the best overall balanced value from our research. 60GB of data is excellent for $115 per month, and with Optus Sport, Apple Music and National Geographic included in the package, this is great value. Total cost over 24 months is $2,760

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G pre-order plan