Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream: how to watch NRL's biggest fixture online from anywhere

The NRL season has just resumed and with rugby league fans all over the world starved for action, there's far worse ideas than tuning in to Australia's top-tier for your fix. Those wanting to dive straight in the deep end need look no further than today's huge fixture between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs - fierce local rivals and one of the most fiery fixtures in an all of sport.

Roosters vs Rabbitohs cheat sheet The big match starts at 7.55pm local time (AEST) on Friday, May 29 in Australia. Excellent streaming coverage is available Down Under via Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE trial period. In a number of other countries including the US, UK and Canada, you can get a Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream via the Watch NRL service - timing details below.

The Roosters are the reigning NRL champs and they've definitely looked up for defending their crown again this year. In 2019, they made history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back NRL titles. Can they pull off a three-peat? Not if the Rabbitohs have anything to do with it.

The rivalry dates back to the foundation of both clubs in 1908 as part of the now defunct New South Wales Rugby Leage, or NSWRL. Over the years, the Bunnies have won a total of 21 premierships, putting them ahead of the Roosters. But in the NRL, it's the Tri-Colors who lead the way with four titles compared to the Rabbitohs' single championship.

In 2019, the Rabbitohs had the upper hand over the Roosters in the regular season, but the Easts delivered when in counted in the qualifying final and beat their rivals by a dominant score of 30-6.

Who knows what drama today's match will bring, but it's safe to say it'll give the winning side considerable momentum for the rest of the regular season.

Roosters vs Rabbioths: FREE live stream in Australia

Free-to-air TV coverage of the NRL is limited to just three games a week in Australia, but Friday night clashes are one of the chosen fixtures and that means watching the Roosters and Rabbitohs doesn't have to cost you a penny. Coverage is on Channel 9, so you get a free Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream using the network's companion 9Now service. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.55pm AEST. Another way to watch the Roosters vs Rabbitohs online for free is via over-the-top service Kayo Sports. It offers comprehensive NRL coverage every week and we rate it as the best overall way to live stream the NRL from Down Under - but best of all, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offer a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself.

How to watch the Roosters vs Rabbitohs from outside your country

Aussies abroad (and there are a fair few of you!) may encounter geo-blocking when trying to access your normal domestic coverage online. In fact, the same applies to anybody who find themselves overseas and tries to watch their home feed. But there's a solution: when this is the case, the simplest and most reliable fix is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location.

This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Our software experts have tested more than 100 VPNs and it's ExpressVPN that comes out on top. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching the NRL abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

Get a Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream from anywhere with Watch NRL

There's no need to miss a second of the Aussie rugby league action this season, even if you're not currently based Down Under. That's thanks to Watch NRL, which will be offering a Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream - as well coverage of every other match of the season.

It's a global subscription service that will give you access to every single NRL match this season. Available whether you're in Boston, Birmingham or Bangkok, the league's official streaming service can be had on weekly, monthly and annual deals - of which the latter represents the best value.

Note that it's not available in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but where it is (which is pretty much everywhere else), it's priced very fairly:

How to watch a Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sports is the home of the NRL in New Zealand, which means customers can live stream the Roosters vs Rabbitohs on a wide range of devices via the Sky Go app. Kick-off is 9.55pm NZST. Alternatively, watch the NRL on-the-go without Sky Sports with a Sky Sports Now pass (formerly Fan Pass). This standalone streaming service gets you access to Sky Sports channels 1-4 and can be had for $59 a month - or $39 a month if you sign up for six months. Kiwis who subscribe to one of Sky's services but find themselves abroad for the big match may find that they're unable to access their usual coverage thanks to geo-blocking - however, you can use a good Virtual Private Network service such as our recommendation, ExpressVPN, to easily (and legally) get around this by pointing your device back to your home island.

How to watch a Roosters vs Rabbitohs live stream in the UK

NRL fans in the UK have the option of the Watch NRL service, which gives you streaming access to all the footy - every single match - for just £13 a month. It's a good choice for real NRL diehards, but for everyone else, Sky Sports is now airing a whole load of NRL coverage live on TV (eight matches on the restart weekend!) in the absence of its normal UK sporting schedule. If you don't subscribe to Sky but want to tune in, fear not, as you can simply purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV with daily, weekly and monthly options all available off contract - from just £5.99 a month for a mobile-only pass. The big Roosters vs Rabbitohs kick-off is scheduled for 10.55am BST on Friday, May 29. This is an especially good offer as live sport seems to be slowly creeping back, and more leagues will hopefully be returning to Sky Sports alongside the NRL soon.

Live stream the Roosters vs Rabbitohs: watch the NRL in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to the NRL in the US and shows three featured matches a week throughout the regular season, before switching to full coverage of the final series and Grand Final. However, for those who don't want to cough up for a costly premium TV contract, Watch NRLis a good service for streaming the NRL from abroad, as is priced at a very reasonable $17 a month for every single game. Kick-off for the Roosters vs Rabbitohs is 5.55am ET/2.55am PT - so it's an early start in the States.

How to watch the Roosters vs Rabbitohs online: live stream in Canada

Canadian NRL fans are pretty spoilt for choice, as the excellent Watch NRL option is joined by a national viewing option, Sportnet World. As well as coverage of Aussie league rugby, it also throws in coverage of UK Super League and Premiership rugby, making it a great option for all round fans of the sport in the Great White North. Contact your local cable or satellite TV provider to learn more and add it your package and you should get access to companion streaming service SN Now at no extra cost - though those only interested in streaming can sign up for SN Now on a standalone, contract-free basis. You'll need the premium SN Now+ offering to get all the rugby, though. It's a 5.55am ET/2.55am PT pick-off as in America.