Polar Vantage V2: release date, price, news and features

Polar has announced its third and final new GPS fitness watch of 2020: the Polar Vantage V2, which sits alongside this year's beginner-friendly Polar Unite and heavy-duty Polar Grit X.

The Vantage V2 is a follow-up to the original Polar Vantage V, which was released in 2018, and is a similarly lightweight and sleek device that doesn't look too conspicuously like a sports watch.

It weighs just 52g, but is packed with many of the same advanced features as the Polar Grit X, including personalized training load and recovery guidance, fuelling advice so you can be sure you're taking on enough carbohydrates and water, and route tracking through Komoot.

There are also two new tests for running and cycling, which help you measure your fitness and power output, and compare the results over time in an online dashboard.

The Polar Vantage V2 was launched in partnership with Formula One driver Valttieri Bottas (pictured below). “Finding the time for training, and accepting that recovery and sleep are secret weapons when it comes to improving performance, can be quite a challenge when you have a busy life," Bottas said, "but arming yourself with the data and tools you need, to train smarter and more efficiently, is critical, and that’s where the Polar Vantage V2 has stepped in for me.”

The Polar Vantage V2 is available now, and costs $499.90 / £449 (about AU$810) in black, green or gray/lime. It's also available in a set with the Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor for £489 (about $630 / AU$880).

Polar Vantage V2 design and display

One of the biggest differences between the Polar Vantage V2 and the Polar Grit X is its design. Whereas the Grit X is a rugged watch designed for outdoor rough and tumble, the Vantage V2 is a much more sleek wearable that you can wear comfortably on your rest days without looking out of place.

At 52g, the Polar Vantage Vs 21% lighter than the Vantage V, with a full aluminum case that's water-resistant to a depth of 100m.

Its display measures 1.2in in diameter, and has the same 240 x 240 pixel resolution as the Polar Vantage V. An ambient light sensor adjusts the backlight intensity automatically for improved visibility.

In terms of battery life, it offers up to 40 hours of continuous training time, and up to 100 hours with power-saving mode enabled.

Polar Vantage V2 specs and features

The Polar Vantage V2 carries over many features from the original Vantage V, while adding several new ones that it shares with the Polar Grit X.

Features retained from the Vantage V include Training Load Pro, which uses biometric data to advise you whether you're training as effectively as possible, and Recovery Pro, which uses data recorded as you sleep to inform you how well you've recovered from your last workout session.

One new addition is a Leg Recovery Test, which lets you know if you're ready for another leg day without the need for any extra sensors or other handware.

There are also all-new performance tests for both cycling and running, which are easily repeatable so you can easily check your progress over time. The running performance test provides you with personalized heart rate, speed and power zones to help with your training.

The cycling performance test is based on a functional threshold power test, and allow you to test your performance and personalize power zones. There are 20, 30, 40 and 60-minute tests, and the aim is to achieve the highest possible power output for that period. The results of your tests will be normalized so you can easily compare them.

Test data is gathered together in a test hub in the Polar Flow app and online dashboard, where you can track your long-term progress.

Another new feature is the hill splitter, with up/down elevation stats, and you can get route guidance through Komoot.

Unlike the original Polar Vantage V, the Polar Vantage V2 allows you to control music on your phone from your wrist. This works with any default music player that you can set as the default option on your phone, so you can use it to play, pause and skip tracks on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and many more.

You can also receive two-day weather forecasts, allowing you to plan your training sessions around the rain, and dress for the temperature.

You won't receive call notifications mid-workout, though. This could be an advantage if you want to focus on your current activity, or a drawback if you need to stay connected during long training runs and rides.

