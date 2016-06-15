Samsung Pay is now available in Australia

Last week, we told you that Samsung Pay would be launching in Australia today, and that’s exactly what has happened.

Samsung Pay is now available to American Express and Citibank customers that own a compatible Samsung handset. These include the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

Customers of those two institutions can enable Samsung Pay on their accounts at the American Express website or the Citibank website.

AMEX customers also get to enrol in a special launch bonus offer, which will see them receive $15 back if they use Samsung Pay to spend $5 or more three times before September 14, 2016.

Meanwhile, Citibank customers will receive 5% cash back on the first $500 spent using Samsung Pay between now and August 9, 2016. Sure, you have to spend quite a bit to get $25 back, but who’re we to poo-poo free money?