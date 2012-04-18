Nokia's Lumia 900 shortage unrelated to data connectivity issues

The Nokia Lumia 900 Windows Phone is back in stock on AT&T's website, and supplies are trickling to retail locations as well after the Lumia 900 suffered from shortages over the past several days.

The Windows 8 Phone, which has topped Amazon's sales charts, was released on AT&T less than two weeks ago, and the phone's been in short supply due to high sales — not, Nokia representative Karan Lachtanski told TechRadar, due to the data connectivity issues early adopters are experiencing.

Dropped data connections caused by an issue with the Nokia Lumia 900's memory management popped up last week, and Nokia was quick to respond. A software update that alleviates the issue was promptly made available.

But those issues are unrelated to stock shortages, said Lachtanski. "We started seeing reports of AT&T retail stores being sold out prior to the software issue being raised," she told TechRadar.

She said that affected consumers are "for the most part" using Zune to update the phone's software, and not returning devices to AT&T stores.

"The majority of people are updating via the software," she said, "so I would say the fact that the stores are still in sell out situations is not related for the most part to the software issue."

Nokia's fixing the problem's root

Contrary to rumors, the Lumia 900 was not recalled in order to update them to the newer software version, Lachtanski said. However, the latest batch of phones does come with the new update.

It's up to AT&T to get those models out to their retail locations. The company was unavailable for comment at this time.

Lachtanski was unable to comment on whether the stock shortage or data connection issues have affected early sales of the Lumia 900, but given the positive response so far to the phone, they likely have little to worry about moving forward.