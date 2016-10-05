The iPad Pro 2 may be more powerful than you'll ever need it to be

Apple only recently launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, powered by the impressive A10 Fusion processor, but already Apple's next chip has seemingly been benchmarked and it's far more powerful.

According to Weibo leaker I ice universe, in a post spotted by Techtastic, the upcoming Apple A10X has a single-core Geekbench score of 4236 and a multi-core score of 6588. The A10 at the heart of the iPhone 7 by comparison manages a single-core score of 3490 and a multi-core result of 5580.

It's not just past Apple phones that this chip tops either, as in our tests the Snapdragon 820 version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 for example averaged a multi-core score of just 5398, and even the Exynos model sold outside the US squeezed in below with a multi-core score of 6542.

Soon to come

Of course the Samsung Galaxy S8 and other new flagships will arrive in early 2017, likely topping this result, but the A10X isn't even as powerful as what we'll probably see in the iPhone 8.

In all likelihood the A10X will arrive in the iPad Pro 2, while the iPhone 8 will get an even more powerful A11 chip.

So it's clear that if these results are accurate Apple is in no danger of losing its place near the top of the heap for smartphone and tablet performance.