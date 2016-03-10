Save the date: Apple announces March 21 event for new iPhone, iPad

Here it is, folks: Apple has sent out invitations to a March 21 event, to be held at its campus in Cupertino, Calif.

A new 4-inch iPhone and new iPad are expected to be the day's headliners. The iPhone has been dubbed the iPhone 5SE, but it may break from Apple's naming convention and drop the "5," though it's said to look like the iPhone 5S while having the innards of the iPhone 6S. All of this would come in a smaller package than we've become accustomed to seeing from the firm.

The iPad, meanwhile, is thought to be a smaller iPad Pro. The slate was initially rumored to be the iPad Air 3, but later reports have pegged it as a 9.7-inch version of Apple's power tablet.

The invite is a simple gray, peach and pink affair, with the words "Let us loop you in" written on the bottom. This line is likely a reference to Apple's Infinite Loop campus, but also suggests we might be in for some Apple Watch news as well.

New Apple Watch bands were previously rumored for the event, though it's possible Apple could reveal a new iteration of its wearable.

The whole event will be livestreamed, so if you're not a member of the press and want to watch Apple's keynote, tune in at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT on that Monday. Just remember: You'll need to be using Safari, viewing through an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or via Apple TV.

We'll bring you all the news live as it happens, so stay tuned for more.