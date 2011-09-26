Samsung Galaxy S2 hits 10 million sales mark

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S2 has hit the 10 million sales mark – with the iPhone competitor clearly proving a hit on a global level.

The smartphone was a big critical hit, with the TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S2 review awarding the handset with the ultimate five star accolade and suggesting that this was the best phone around.

And that kind of quality has clearly been appreciated by consumers, who have rushed to buy the phone.

Rapid climb

According to Samsung's release that ten million landmark has been achieved after selling 5 million handsets in the past eight weeks.

"Since its launch in late April 2011, the Galaxy S2 has seen continued sales success, demonstrating Samsung's industry-leading capabilities in - and commitment to - the smartphone market" said JK Shin, President and Head of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business.



"In just five months the Galaxy S2 has seen tremendous growth, reflecting its tremendous popularity with customers around the world, who in selecting the Galaxy S2 as their device of choice have driven the device's strong market position globally."

With an iPhone 5 about to rear its likely beautiful head above the horizon in October, it will be interesting to see if Apple can arrest the rise and rise of the Galaxy S2, but whatever the outcome it's great to see a bit of smartphone competition driving our handsets to whole new levels.

Via Engadget