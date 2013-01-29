Samsung Galaxy Express launches, bringing 4G for less

All those young social explorers will be queuing round the block, no doubt

Samsung has announced a new handset ahead of the phone-fest that is MWC 2013, with a UK release date set at a rather vague 'first half of 2013'.

It is "a value driven" 4G/LTE handset, according to Samsung, which it is aiming at "the young social explorer" - although presumably only those who are going to explore areas with good-to-strong 4G signal.

It's a 4.5-inch device with the screen coming in as WVGA Super AMOLED Plus. On the storage front, the handset comes with 8GB of memory (expandable via microSD).

Jelly belly

The Express will come running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean on a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM, and it comes in at 9.3mm slim.

As far as cameras are concerned, Galaxy Express owners will be able to shoot in 5MP using the rear snapper and 1.3MP from the front.

The handset comes with all of Samsung's own-brand bells and whistles - things like AllShare Play for sharing songs and photos between Samsung phones, smart TVs and tablets, and S Beam which transfers bits and pieces by just touching handsets together. Also built in is NFC, for contactless payments and the like.

As mentioned, Samsung tells us that the Galaxy Express will be coming the UK at some point in the first half of the year; no word on pricing yet but given that Samsung's pushing it as a 'value-driven' handset for the youth, we'd anticipate low-to-mid-range pricing.

The 4G connection, however, will still set you back a pretty penny.