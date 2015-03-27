Periscope vs Meerkat: which is the better live streaming app?

Live from your mobile phone, it's either Periscope for Meerkat. The two video streaming apps are the latest social media sensations to broadcast real-time video.

Turning everyone into an on-the-scene reporter, Meerkat made its officially debut at SXSW Interactive Festival this month. It links to your Twitter account for easy sharing to existing followers.

Periscope launched today with the same basic purpose, only it has official Twitter backing. It was purchased by social media company for a reported $100 million (about £67m, AU$128m).

It's difficult enough to broadcast with one of these new apps without distraction, so using both at the same time is out. It's time for our Periscope vs Meerkat comparison.