Nokia Sea Ray specs leak onto web

With Sabre and Ace to boot

Specs released for Nokia's Windows Phone devices
Sea Ray specced. Maybe we'll get to see the front as well

Nokia's much-vaunted partnership with Microsoft for Windows Phone 7 handsets is coming to fruition, with specifications for the devices being liberally plastered across the internet.

First up is the Nokia Sea Ray, which is said to ship with a Clear Black Display 3.7-inch amoled screen, a Carl Zeiss eight megapixel autofocus camera and 16GB of internal storage. It will run Mango WP7.5 on its 1.4GHz processor, powered by a 1540mAh battery.

The Nokia Sabre, which we first reported on last week, is for those of you who loved the Nokia 3210's swappable fascias back in the early '00s - it comes with interchangeable back covers.

In addition, it is set to offer what seems to be the same 3.7-inch amoled screen as the Sea Ray, but internal storage is reduced to 8GB and the camera ships in a 5MP variety.

Ace in the hole

So far, they seem like fairly standard mid-range smartphones, but Nokia's still able to pull some punches with its Nokia Ace.

This includes a whopping 4.3-inch Clear Black Display AMOLED screen, an 1800mAh battery and a Carl Zeiss 8MP snapper. Apparently it will also ship with HSPA+, making it Nokia's first LTE 4G handset.

Expect to finally see at least one of the phones in the flesh at Nokia World 2011 on 26 October.

