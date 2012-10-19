No Jelly Bean for Sony Xperia phones until 2013

A wait ahead for some, for others only despair

Sony has confirmed that its flagship Sony Xperia T handset won't be getting the upgrade to Jelly Bean until February 2013 at the earliest.

Also getting the Android 4.1 update at around the same time is the Sony Xperia V.

The company hasn't explained what the hold up is, but it does add that Android 4.1 will be coming to a host of other Xperias.

Getting the sugary update at some point next year are the Sony Xperia S, Xperia acro, Xperia ion, Xperia P, Xperia Go and Xperia J.

There's no time-frame for this yet, and roll-outs will vary by country.

Play 'em out, keyboard cat

Unfortunately for those of you with older Xperia phones, the Jelly Bean dream has crumbled and died.

In the same blog post, Sony announced that "after thorough evaluation, we have concluded [the 2011 Xperia portfolio] will not be upgraded beyond Ice Cream Sandwich".

There was a bit of a hoo-hah over the 2011 Xperia line-up when it appeared in July that the company had given up on them, leaving them to languish on Ice Cream Sandwich forevermore.

Then Sony changed its mind, saying that the Xperia Arc S, Xperia Mini Pro and the rest of the 2011 gang could yet get Jelly Bean as the company was "actively investigating" what was what.

But it turned out that what was what was that there is no hope of an official update for the older handsets. Time for a new phone?

From Sony Mobile