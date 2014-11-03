Microsoft confirms the Lumia 830's Australian availability

If you want a Windows Phone to take advantage of the new 700MHz spectrum otherwise known as Telstra's 4GX network, you'll be pleased to know that Nokia, er, Microsoft has just announced it will be launching its Lumia 830 flagship handset in Australia this month.

Available in bright orange, bright green, white and black colour options, the latest Lumia handset is set to launch for Telstra customers and Optus business customers this month.

You will also be able to pick it up from major retailers around the country for $579.

Affordable power

The Lumia 830 promises some impressively powerful specs for a bargain price. As well as boasting a 5-inch 720p display, the Lumia 830 will run on the latest version of Windows Phone 8.1.

The 10-megapixel PureView camera features integrated optical image stabilisation, with an LED flash and Zeiss optics.

The phone runs on a 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, and the 2200mAh battery is both removable and supports the Qi wireless charging standard.