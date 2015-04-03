LG G4 confirmed with a huge battery-saving QHD display

This morning LG announced a new 5.5-inch, 1440 x 2560 resolution, 538ppi QHD screen, making it almost certain that we're about to see it appear on the new LG G4 flagship phone.

LG is promising "a quantum jump in terms of key features, including color gamut, brightness, contrast ratio, touch function, power consumption and thinness" - but you'll have to wait for our review to see if the South Korean firm delivers on those promises.

The LG G3 offers the same 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 display specification but the company is promising better colours and contrast this time around. It's the standard display resolution for flagship phones in 2015, sported by the likes of the Nexus 6 and several others.

April announcement

The HTC One M9 goes for a 720 x 1080 display while the Samsung Galaxy S6 and the Edge variant offer up a full 1440 x 2560 QHD experience. Display resolution isn't the be all and end all, though - more pixels mean more drain on battery life, for example.

Still, it's another piece to slot into the puzzle while we wait patiently for the LG G4 to appear. All should be revealed at the media announcement LG has told us to expect at the end of the month. The actual on-sale date could be several weeks after that.

From the various rumours and leaks floating about on the web, a metal casing looks likely, as does an upgraded 20.7-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM. In a few days, we'll know for sure.