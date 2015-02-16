LG G4 launch looks set for April as it shuns MWC

Rumours of the HTC One M9 and Samsung Galaxy S6 are aplenty right now with new details leaking out every few days, but as for the LG G4 the rumour mill seems pretty quiet.

Back in January, some information suggested the LG G4 would skip MWC 2015, and a new tip off to the Korea Times seems to confirm it with the source claiming the G4 will launch in April.

The LG related source said, "Samsung usually releases its new flagship model in the first quarter of each year, and Apple in the second quarter. We need some in-between time to make a bigger splash."

A bigger splash

LG took a similar stance last year by launching the G3 on May 28, a time pretty quiet on the ground for big flagship announcements.

Announcing in April will mean the company will be speeding up its production cycle, but it is possible LG will be ready to announce 11 months after the launch of the G3.

Bear in mind that the Korea Times isn't always the most trusted source so it'll be worth taking this with a big pinch of salt. That said we've got our fingers crossed it'll be true, April can be a quiet time of year for exciting new announcements and it'll be good to make it wait.