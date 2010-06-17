iPhone 4 sold out in UK, crashes Apple site

Apple's new iPhone 4 looks set to be the most popular phone in the company's history after so many pre-orders came in it crashed the site.

Apparently 600,000 people logged on to buy the iPhone 4 from Apple directly and carrier partners, resulting in the snafu.

Apple said in a statement that the issue came simply from the volume of customers, and apologised for the issues encountered:

"Yesterday Apple and its carrier partners took pre-orders for more than 600,000 of Apple's new iPhone 4," said Apple.

Biggest ever

"It was the largest number of pre-orders Apple has ever taken in a single day and was far higher than we anticipated, resulting in many order and approval system malfunctions.

"Many customers were turned away or abandoned the process in frustration. We apologize to everyone who encountered difficulties."

The 600,000 figure is likely to be for worldwide sales given it's on the main site, but the UK Apple store is now stating that pre-orders won't be delivered until 2 July, rather than the previous date of 24 June.

We're still waiting for more carriers over in the UK to announce iPhone tariffs, rather than just Orange, and we'll keep you posted as and when those new prices surface.