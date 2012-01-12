In pictures: Fujitsu's Tegra 3 quad-core super phone

Sleek and powerful looking, even in its plastic cage

Dual-core phones seem to be all the rage right now. Fujitsu has upped the ante, however, unveiling a quad-core super phone prototype.

You read that right, Fujitsu showed off their waterproof, dustproof, 1.2GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core super phone prototype this week at CES.

We got as close to a hands on as the huge plastic case would afford us, and we've gotta say - we were impressed with what we saw.

The prototype phone was rocking Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich on a 1,280x720 4.6-inch TFT LCD.

The prototype had 4GBs of RAM, though an actual model would probably have about 1GB, a Fujitsu representative told us.

The Fujitsu prototype also came with a 13.1MP rear-facing camera which was capable of cranking its ISO to 25600.

The phone was hooked to an HDTV via HDMI, and we were able to play an impressive looking game, virtually lag-free.

We're awfully curious what the battery life would be like on a phone like this, but Fujitsu representatives were unable to tell us.

There's still no plans to release in the US or UK, but the phone could see the light of day as early as summer in Japan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Liked this? Then check out all our CES 2012 news

Sign up for TechRadar's free Week in Tech newsletter

Get the top stories of the week, plus the most popular reviews delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up at http://www.techradar.com/register

Follow TechRadar on Twitter * Find us on Facebook * Add us on Google+