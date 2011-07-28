HTC Evo 3D UK release date confirmed for September

HTC has told TechRadar that the Evo 3D, its first phone with a 3D screen, will be available in the UK in September.

This is in contrast to the July release date given for the European launch back when the phone launched a few weeks ago, although no reason has been given for pushing the date back.

The statement simply reads: "We can confirm that the HTC EVO 3D will be available to UK customers through Carphone Warehouse from September 2011."

This announcement confirms what TechRadar exclusively told you yesterday, that Vodafone had decided to remove the HTC Evo 3D from its forthcoming roadmap, citing delays to the handset.

The move from HTC could put the Evo 3D in direct competition with the iPhone 5, which is expected to launch in the UK around the same time - will the 3D screen be enough to compete?

We're expecting a slew of new handsets from pretty much every manufacturer to be available in September and October, so it's going to be a difficult time if your upgrade day is looming.