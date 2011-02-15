HTC Desire S, HTC Wildfire S and HTC ChaCha coming to T-Mobile

HTC's new Desire S (HTC Desire 2), HTC ChaCha and

HTC Wildfire S

have all been shown off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, with network after network announcing they will be stocking the devices.

Now T-Mobile has announced that the three new HTC handsets will soon be available on its network in the UK.

Smartphones for all budgets

All of HTC's new handsets are also to be made available via Three in the UK, Orange and Vodafone.

The new HTC Desire S features a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 processor first seen in the HTC Desire HD, along with a WVGA (800×480) LCD panel, a front facing camera (VGA) for video chatting and a 5MP camera all based around Android's Gingerbread OS.

The HTC ChaCha is one of two Facebook-related phones released by HTC and the HTC Incredible is a handset that boasts an industrial design.

Tariff information is non-existent at the moment, but we will update as soon as we are given word.