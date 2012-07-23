HTC Desire HD will not get Ice Cream Sandwich update

The HTC Desire HD will not be receiving an update to Ice Cream Sandwich, after the Taiwanese firm confirmed the bad news for owners.

We reported confusion over the Desire HD ICS update on Friday, with Canadian operator Telus claiming HTC had cancelled the upgrade, but the manufacturer quickly refuted the claims.

However it now turns out that Telus was right on the money, as HTC has officially announced that Ice Cream Sandwich won't be arriving on the Desire HD, putting the decision down to a poor user experience.

"Current version provides best experience"

An HTC spokesperson told TechRadar: "After extensive testing, we've determined that the current version of HTC Sense with Android provides customers with the best experience on the HTC Desire HD.

"When we consider new versions of software, we weigh a number of factors, but ultimately the customer experience on the product is the deciding factor. We apologize for any confusion this change may have caused our customers."

That means HTC Desire HD customers are left running Android 2.3.5 and Sense 3.0, while other users can enjoy Sense 4.0 and Android 4.0.

