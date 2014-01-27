BlackBerry eyes up MWC 2014 for new handsets launch

BlackBerry's woes are well documented, but the Canadian firm isn't giving up without a fight as news surfaces that it's planning to launch some new handsets very soon.

The news comes from Foxconn's CEO Terry Gou, whose company recently signed a deal with BlackBerry to design and produce a series of low-end handsets for emerging markets over the next five years.

BlackBerry is said to be eyeing up MWC 2014 in Barcelona as the platform to showcase its new wares, with Gou being quoted by Focus Taiwan saying: "We are working with them to design a new device, and we will showcase multiple devices at the trade show in Barcelona in February."

BlackBerry set to emerge

One of the rumored entry-level handsets is apparently codenamed "Jakata", and will be targeted at countries such as Indonesia and Mexico.

BlackBerry is shifting its focus to a more business-orientated view, but insists it isn't giving up on the consumer side of things - and perhaps its new focus here is low-cost, low end devices.

It's not clear whether BlackBerry will aim to bring any of the rumoured handsets to the UK, or indeed how many phones it will actually reveal during MWC at the end of February.

Via BerryReview