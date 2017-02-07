Perfect for portraits, Sony announces two fast prime lenses

Hot on the heels of Tamron announcing two new lenses, Sony has lifted the lid on two brand new optics of its own.

First up is the FE 100mm f/2.8 STF GM OSS, a full-frame prime lens that's designed to produce beautiful bokeh along with superb overall optical quality.

To help Sony achieve this, the lens sports a new advanced optical structure, together with a newly designed 11-bladed aperture and a unique optical apodization lens element.

This apodization element is designed to create smooth transitions from in-focus to out-of-focus areas within an image, producing what Sony claims will be exceptionally soft, smooth bokeh that adds depth and dimensionality.

There's also Sony's direct drive SSM (Super Sonic Motor) system, which promises exceptionally fast and accurate AF performance, along with Sony's Optical SteadyShot built-in image stabilization, a customizable focus hold button, a AF/MF switch and a large aperture ring. As you'd expect with a lens of this calibre, it's also dust- and moisture-resistant.

Available in March, the lens will be priced at $1,500 / £1,700 - pricing for Australia still to be confirmed.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8

While not quite a glamorous as the new FE 100mm f/2.8, the Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens should be just as tempting for Sony shooters, both full-frame and APS-C.

This compact and lightweight optic features a nine-blade circular aperture and a double linear motor system for accurate and fast focusing, while the lens is also dust- and moisture-resistant.

Also available in March, the lens will be priced at $600 / £550 - pricing for Australia still to be confirmed.