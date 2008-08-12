Dell unveils new Latitude laptops

Dell has unveiled a new range of its most powerful laptops and its lightest ultra-portable laptop to date today.

Dell's new Latitude systems provide, according to the company's claims, "breakthrough battery life, brilliant new design and style" and, most importantly for today's increasingly fashion-conscious laptop consumer, they come in a choice of five colours.

Digital nomads

"Since 1995, we've shipped more business laptops worldwide than anyone," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell.

"This, and our five million plus conversations a day with customers give us real insight into the needs of the digital nomad."

The ultra-portable Dell Latitude E4200 is a 12.1-inch screen lightweight, weighing in at 1kg and is apparently designed "for road warriors and executives who demand maximum performance and light weight. The systems will be available in the coming weeks."

Instant email access

Interestingly, the Dell Latitude E4200 (and the slightly larger E4300) will soon both be running Dell Latitude ON, "a new technology that will enable near-instant access to e-mail, calendar, attachments, contacts and the Web without booting into the system's main operating system.

As for the other new models, the Dell Latitude E6400 and E6500, are described as ideal desktop replacements for high-performance users; the Latitude E5400 and E5500s are slightly more affordable notebooks, a 15.4-inch notebooks for the casual user.

Finally, the Latitude E6400 ATG is a 14.1-inch semi-rugged lappy, built and tested to meet Military 810F standards for dust, vibration and humidity. Ideal for on-site workers and extreme sports fans alike!