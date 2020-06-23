Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti specs leak should have AMD worried

The rumored upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 TI could deliver a whopping 21 TFLOPs of raw performance, 50% higher than the current Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Twitter tipster @CatCyberPunk shared an alleged spec sheet for the incoming Ampere GPU, which reveals that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 TI will feature 5376 CUDA cores running at up to 2.2GHz, an improvement over current Turing GPUs that top out at toughly 2.1GHz.

However, as noted by Wccftech, this doesn’t quite add up, as with a 21 TFLOPs of compute power, the official boost clock would be 1953MHz.

The as-yet unverified leak also claims the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have 5,376 CUDA Cores, 12GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18 bps giving it a total bandwidth of 863GB/s and, despite its 7nm architecture, a TDP of 320W

Ampere vs Big Navi

While the validity of the leak hasn’t been confirmed, if the spec sheet is legitimate, it could spell bad news for AMD's upcoming Big Navi GPU.

As noted by Notebookcheck, early leaks have indicated that Big Navi only delivers 10-15% better performance than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, so if the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti spec list is genuine, AMD could be at a significant disadvantage when it comes to high-end GPU performance.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti looks set to debut alongside the RTX 3080, which will pack 10GB VRAM, and the top-of-the-line RTX Titan that will allegedly pack 24GB of VRAM.

This latest Ampere leak comes days after benchmarks appeared online that compared the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 to the the RTX 2080 Ti . Some rumors have even suggested the existence of an RTX 3090, but we have our doubts that such a GPU will exist.

According to the leaked benchmarks, which are of the popular 3D Mark Time Spy tests, an unknown GPU from Nvidia scores an impressive 18,257. That’s a huge 30.98% leap over the RTX 2080 Ti, which is currently Nvidia’s most powerful mainstream gaming graphics card.

Hopefully we won’t have too much longer to wait to find out what Nvidia’s next-gen GPU plans are.