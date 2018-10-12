Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 looks to be definitely faster than GTX 1080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 comes out in just a few days and it wouldn’t seem right if we didn’t see leaks flow out just before the graphics card launches.

Thankfully, the Internet has delivered as always with a 3DMark Timespy score spotted by serial-tipster Tum Apisak . According to the leaked benchmark, the Zotac version of the Nvidia RTX 2070 supposedly delivered a score of 8,151 points.

If the score is real, that would put this card a full 1,000 points above the 7,194-point score we recorded from our own Nvidia GTX 1080 .

Although that’s impressive, this GPU looks to be significantly behind compared to the Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti , which in our testing earned 10,139 and 12,123 scores, respectively.

The GeForce RTX 2070 seems worryingly weak compared to the rest of the Nvidia Turing line of GPUs. Its especially odd given that the GPU was purportedly running at a significant 1,950MHz overclock during testing – much higher than its traditional 1,410MHz to 1,620MHz frequencies.

From this leaked data, it seems the user tested the RTX 2070 with an Intel Core i7-8700K processor running at stock speeds, which may have added an unnecessary bottleneck.

Of course, we're going to take these numbers with a grain of salt, because there are a lot of unknowns surrounding these leaked benchmark numbers. You can also expect our own Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review to post soon with TechRadar-verified test results.

We're hoping Intel Coffee Lake Refresh processors will pair perfectly with these GPUs