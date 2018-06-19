Nokia X6 could be about to launch outside of China

The Nokia X6 arrived in the China in the middle of May, and since then that's the only country where you can buy the mid-range handset. However, a global launch for the phone may be getting closer.

That's because model numbers that appear to relate to the Nokia X6 have been spotted by NokiaPowerUser on Bluetooth certification sites in both Russia and Taiwan - suggesting the notch-toting device will finally make its way out of China.

This news puts Russia and Taiwan as the next in line to receive the Nokia X6, but the hope is it'll reach more countries as well in the coming months.

Not the first we've heard

A potential global launch for the Nokia X6 has already been teased, with HMD Global's CPO, Juho Sarvikas, tweeting back in May asking if people wanted to see the phone come to more countries.

While it wasn't clear at the time how serious Sarvikas was being, our conversations with HMD since have seen the company not rule out a wider release for the handset.

Coupled with this latest leak, we're feeling more confident that the Nokia X6 will indeed see a release in more countries, but whether it reaches the likes of the US and UK remains to be seen.

The Nokia X6 packs a 5.8-inch full HD, 19:9 display complete with notch, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 8.1, 16MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera and a 3,060mAh battery.

