New York Marathon 2019 live stream: how to watch the race from anywhere

Boasting a stacked elite field of athletes, 50,000 long-distance runners will hit the streets of all five boroughs of New York City for one of the world's most iconic road races. Read on to find out how you can get a New York Marathon live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

This year marks the 49th staging of the event, with one of the strongest ever fields of runners taking part, which includes Olympians and defending champions.

2019 New York Marathon - when and where? The New York Marathon takes place over a 26.2 mile route across the city, on Sunday, November 3. The race starts at 8.30am local time, with the wheelchair division, starting at 9.20am ET, pro women starting out at 9.50am ET and finally the pro men at 11am.

The marathon begins on the Staten Island side of the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge before winding its way through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx. Runners then head back into Manhattan before crossing the finish line in Central Park.

In the men's race, defending champion Lelisa Desisa returns after world championship gold in Doha last month. The Ethiopian finished last year's NY marathon in a stunning time of 2:05:59, the second-fastest finish in the race’s history.

Meanwhile in the women's race, Kenya's Mary Keitany will be chasing her fifth New York City Marathon title. Keitany recorded the second-fastest time in event history, when she covered the course in 2:22:48, and comes into this year's race off the back of a fifth-place finish at the London Marathon and a fourth-place finish in the Great North Run in September.

As you can imagine the 2019 New York Marathon will be live streamed for the world to enjoy and this guide will help you find the best way to watch the race from anywhere you happen to be on the planet.

How to live stream the New York Marathon from outside your country

We'll tell you about your US and UK options below, but you'll likely hit a bump in the road if you find yourself abroad and try to watch a New York Marathon live stream. Broadcasters geo-block coverage.

But by using a VPN and changing your IP address back to your home country, you'll discover that it's possible to clear that hurdle - assuming of course you're not breaching the service's Ts&Cs.

If your access to watch the 2019 New York Marathon is indeed blocked, a Virtual Private Network will help. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with a whole host of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation), and ranks amongst the fastest and most secure. The 24/7 support is excellent as well, meaning it's hard to go wrong with Express. It heads our pick of the world's best VPN providers and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee to make sure that you're happy with it. That said, sign up for ExpressVPN for a year and you'll get an extra 3 months FREE!

How to watch a 2019 New York Marathon live stream in the US

ESPN once again have national live broadcast rights to the New York Marathon for the US.

You can watch the race on ESPN 2 from 9am to noon. The event will also be live streamed on ESPN3 (accessible on ESPN app and ESPN.com) from 7am to 9am ET and from noon to 2 pm ET, while live footage of the finish line will be available on ESPN3 from 9.30am ET to 5pm ET.

If you live in the New York area and don't fancy stepping outside to watch the race unfold, you can watch all the action for free via ABC7NY which will be airing the race from 9am to 2pm.

How to watch the New York Marathon on ESPN without cable For those without cable, fear not as there are cord-cutter options that let you watch ESPN without a hefty cable subscription.

Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network

YouTubeTV $49.99 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN

How to watch a New York Marathon live stream in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport 2 is the channel to head to for your long-distance running kicks.

Coverage begins at 2.05pm BST, with the channel dedicating a full three hours and 15 minutes to the event.

Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV and Virgin Media packages or with a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass - a free trial for which is available here - that also gives you access across loads of devices.

Not in the UK? Don't worry, you can download and use a VPN to take your laptop or mobile virtually back to the UK and watch as if back in blighty.

New York Marathon: schedule of the day

It's set to be a busy day in New York - with a jam-packed field of runners set to take over the city. The start times are listed below for the varying disciplines and competitors (local time ET):