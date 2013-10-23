Steve Wozniak: The new iPads just aren't for me

Steve Wozniak took to the stage at Apps World in London and revealed that the new iPads announced this week just aren't for him.

In his talk he explained that he didn't actually see Tim Cook's keynote – he was in the air when Apple showed off the iPad Air - but once he caught up with the news he decided he won't be getting one.

Despite the new iPad Air being 20% thinner than the last one and considerably lighter, for Woz it is all about how much stuff you can load on to the tablet.

Bigger storage

"I am constantly following the gadget world but I was on a plane and missed all of the keynote but when I finally took a look at the devices, the iPads didn't hit my needs," he explained.

Talking about the iPad Air he noted: "Yes it's thinner but I wanted storage. I don't have broadband at home, so I carry all my personal media in the iPad. So I was hoping Apple has a 256GB iPad.

"So I emailed my wife and said I didn't want one of those."

Yes, you read that right, Steve Wozniak doesn't have broadband at home.

Revealing a bit more about his broadband woes, he said: "I can't order a movie from iTunes and watch it straight away. I could wait for it but I get bored by then. It's because of my lousy phone company, but that is life.

"It is really sad as I was the one that had a 1MB line back in the day when everyone else was on dial up. I was the king of the hill."

So, come on Apple – give Woz a bigger iPad, or at least get his broadband fixed for him.