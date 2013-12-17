Samsung set to flood the tablet market in early 2014

Samsung has spent the last few years releasing more phones than anyone knows what to do with, from big hitters like the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 to curiosities like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom.

Now the company looks set to do the same thing with tablets, as according to Sammobile four new Samsung tablets are coming out in the first quarter of 2014 alone.

One of those tablets is said to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, which will apparently launch at around €100 Euros (around $140, AU$155) and come with a 7-inch 1024 x 600 screen and a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, putting it in a strong position at the bottom end of the market.

Bigger is better

It's not known for sure what the other three tablets will be, however we've previously seen a leak of a jumbo 12.2 inch slate, supposedly coming with an eight-core processor and a 2560 x 1600 display, so that may well be one of them.

According to the South Korean site ETNews Samsung may even be working on a 13.3-inch tablet, which might dual boot Android and Windows - much like the Ativ Q.

Rounding out the list of rumors, we've also heard that Samsung is making a return to AMOLED tablets, with both 8 and 10-inch models in the works, so any or all of these slates could be with us early next year.

It's not known when they'll surface but if they're really launching in Q1 there's a good chance we'll catch sight of some of them at CES 2014 and MWC 2014 in February.