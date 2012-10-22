Lightning connector photo leaks point to possible iPad refresh

While the iPad mini is likely the star of an Apple event in San Jose, Calif. Tuesday, another iTablet could see a small though not insignificant change come its way as well.

As the majority of the rumors point to a new iPad mini getting an introduction, reports of the new iPad experiencing a refresh are making the rounds, particularly in terms of its connector port.

After Apple introduced the new Lightning connector with the iPhone 5, many believed it was only a matter of time until Apple's other iOS devices followed suit.

Newly leaked photos have surfaced showing two such connectors, one of which is believed to be part of the iPad mini, while the other may be headed for the third-gen iPad.

Lightning strikes twice

The supposed Lightning connectors shown in the photos bend towards the left, indicating the chance the logic board will be located on the left of the rumored iPad mini, or as it already is on the new iPad.

Lean to the left (Credit: SlashGear)

Presumably such a design should help keep the device cooler while held on the right-hand side.

BGR's sources indicated the Lightning connector shown in the first image (which is markedly different than the mini's version) wouldn't be used in an iPad 3 refresh, but didn't elaborate further on what that meant.

Previous reports indicated the existing iPad's revamp wouldn't be dubbed the iPad 4, as the changes supposedly being made wouldn't alter the third-generation iPad that drastically.

In addition to finding out just what lies in store for the possible iPad mini and the new iPad's potential refresh, Apple may show off new Mac minis and a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display Tuesday as well.

TechRadar is covering the event live, so tune in from 10 a.m. PDT (6 p.m. BST) for full coverage.

Via SlashGear, BGR