Rumor: Mac mini refresh to coincide with iPad Mini launch

With news the purported unveiling of the iPad Mini is set for Oct. 23, accompanied by a 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro, it appeared the Apple rumor mill might finally get a breather.

That's apparently not the case as new reports surfaced Monday indicating Apple may have a few more - miniaturized - surprises up its sleeves.

In addition to the all-but-confirmed iPad Mini (check out our iPad Mini release date article for more on the tiny tablet), sources say Apple plans to introduce refreshed Mac minis with more storage and better processors than their predecessors alongside the new tablet.

Apple doubles down on Minis

9to5Mac reported its sources are pointing to a simultaneous reveal of the new Mac minis with the iPad Mini on Oct. 23, with the minis available for sale immediately after the announcement.

There will supposedly be three new versions of Apple's small form factor computer, all of which will apparently include USB 3.0 along with new chipsets.

Two of the Mac minis will come with standard configurations, though different storage size and processor power will set them apart, while the third mini will reportedly run OSX Server.

The Mac mini hasn't seen a true upgrade since the last iteration arrived in 2011, so it wouldn't be entirely out of the question for Apple to introduce a new version just in time for the holidays to be compatible with the iPhone 5, iPad Mini, and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display.

Launching a tablet and new computers just ahead of Microsoft's Windows 8 and its consequential devices would certainly take a bit of wind out of the Softies sails.

Until more concrete information arises from Cupertino, we'll just have to wait and see which of these rumors actually pans out.

Via 9to5Mac